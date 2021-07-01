BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 329.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of CGI worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $157,390,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $9,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

