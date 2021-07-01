NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NextCure worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the first quarter worth $2,789,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

NXTC stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22. NextCure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

