Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

