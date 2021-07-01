Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 602,018 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Relx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 201,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Relx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

