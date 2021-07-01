Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 602,018 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.77.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.72.
Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
