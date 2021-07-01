Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.65. Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $987.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,734 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.