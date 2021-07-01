Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Gap Up to $21.76

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $22.71. Applied Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 557 shares.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $541.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock worth $219,254 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.