Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.76

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.76 and last traded at $148.51, with a volume of 11239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.93.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,914 shares of company stock worth $9,548,777.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 224.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $343,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

