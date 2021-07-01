YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.44.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

