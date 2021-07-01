YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.44.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

