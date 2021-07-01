Victrex’s (VTXPF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14. Victrex has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

