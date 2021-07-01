Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Zalando from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27. Zalando has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.