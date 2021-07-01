Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Increases By 108.7%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the May 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

