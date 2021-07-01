Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to C$2,103.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,103.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$1,812.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$225.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1,519.78. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$1,109.41 and a 52 week high of C$1,920.00.

In other Shopify news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

