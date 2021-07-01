Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Raised to C$3.75

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TMQ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE TMQ opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$447.31 million and a PE ratio of -25.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

