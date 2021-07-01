Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) to Hold

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Get Andritz alerts:

ADRZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andritz (ADRZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.