The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NTB opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

