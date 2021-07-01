QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QTS. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -148.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

