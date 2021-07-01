Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.90.

SC opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

