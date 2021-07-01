Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OTIS. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.86.

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

