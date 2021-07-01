Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up to $53.54

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.54, but opened at $54.95. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 3,011 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $3,105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.