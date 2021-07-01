Comparing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QuantumScape and Manhattan Scientifics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -75.03 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 310.96 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QuantumScape and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 68.15%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07%

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

