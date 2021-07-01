$756.51 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post sales of $756.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $718.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.80 million. Donaldson reported sales of $617.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

