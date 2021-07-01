Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.67.

TSE CR opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$331.48 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,946 shares of company stock worth $290,587.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

