AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.67. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$4.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

