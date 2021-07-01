TD Securities Raises Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$9.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.