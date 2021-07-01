Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWX. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.71.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

HWX opened at C$4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$852.70 million and a PE ratio of 876.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.41. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$1.19 and a one year high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$23.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.