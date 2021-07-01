Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BURBY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

