JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $120.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.67.

KMX opened at $129.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

