Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

