Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

