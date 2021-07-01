The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.14. 26,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,653,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several brokerages have commented on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 277,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.