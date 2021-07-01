Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 4.8%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 36,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,917,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

