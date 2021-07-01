Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 4.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.56. 3,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,615,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

