Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 6.2%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 33,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,322,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 6.56.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.