Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 6.2%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 33,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,322,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.