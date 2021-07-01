Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 805,259 shares.The stock last traded at $86.78 and had previously closed at $86.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.70.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

