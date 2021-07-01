ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS AMSIY opened at $0.27 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

