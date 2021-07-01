ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS AMSIY opened at $0.27 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa
Further Reading: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.