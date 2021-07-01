Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Short Interest Update

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AHAG stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04. Alpha Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
About Alpha Technologies Group
Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.