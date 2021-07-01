Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Short Interest Update

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AHAG stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04. Alpha Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Alpha Technologies Group

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, fabricates, and sells thermal management and non-thermal fabricated products, and aluminum extrusions in the United States. It offers natural convection products, which include thermal extrusions, board level and BGA heatsinks, LED heat sinks, folded fins, bonded and stacked fins, and heat frames; forced convection products, such as skived and zipper fins, and fans; fluid phase change products, including heat pipes; and liquid cooling products, such as liquid cold plates, heat exchangers, and coolant distribution units.

