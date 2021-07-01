Head-To-Head Analysis: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flushing Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.79%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flushing Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $275.37 million 2.41 $34.67 million $1.70 12.61 MidWestOne Financial Group $223.41 million 2.06 $6.62 million $2.37 12.14

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Flushing Financial pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 19.00% 10.13% 0.81% MidWestOne Financial Group 13.63% 12.07% 1.13%

Summary

Flushing Financial beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as personal and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities and tax-exempt, conventional unit trusts, and custodial services. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

