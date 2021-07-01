Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63. Biotage has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

About Biotage

Biotage AB (publ), a life science company, provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, as well as for industrial scale up applications. It offers sample preparation solutions; horizon food and environmental products; microwave synthesis solutions; peptide synthesis and purification solutions; flash purification products; work-up products; evaporation and concentration solutions; and industrial and large scale products, such as flash purification, metal scavenging, reagents and scavengers, and custom resins.

