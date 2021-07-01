Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS BITGF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63. Biotage has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
About Biotage
