Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.79 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.11.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.