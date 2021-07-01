Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $50,385,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amyris by 1,724.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 1,019,968 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 845,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

