NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVSF. CIBC boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.97.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

