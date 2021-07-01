Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

