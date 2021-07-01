Susquehanna Upgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Positive

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

Nutrien stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

