Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. FIX reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.