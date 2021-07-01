DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $142.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.36.

DTE opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

