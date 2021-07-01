Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Hold

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

