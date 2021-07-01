Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.08.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 216,298 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.