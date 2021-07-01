ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

