Critical Comparison: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) versus All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 3 0 2.43 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than All For One Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of All For One Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 11.91, indicating that its stock price is 1,091% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71% All For One Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.66 $17.23 million ($3.72) -22.57 All For One Media $10,000.00 155.45 -$7.11 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats All For One Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

