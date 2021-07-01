Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.72. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 4,970 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKC. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

